Futures Qualifier Callie Gregg Commits to St. Louis University

Callie Gregg, a breaststroke and IM specialist from Wisconsin, has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic career at Saint Louis University. A member of the high school class of 2022, Gregg will join the Billikens for the 2022-2023 season.

I’m very excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Saint Louis University!!! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for helping me make this possible! I’m so grateful for this opportunity. Go Billikens!

Gregg competes with Brookfield East High School and the Elmbrook Swim Club. She has competed in high-level meets such as the Wisconsin Division I State Championships, Speedo Sectionals, and NCSA Junior Nationals. She also holds the Futures qualifying time in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 1:04.80

200 breast- 2:23.54

200 IM- 2:10.30

400 IM- 4:40.40

At the 2021 WIAA Girls Division I (biggest schools) State Championships, Brookfield East High School won the meet with 304.5 points, over 40 points ahead of second place Arrowhead High School. Gregg competed in the 100 breast and 200 IM. She finished 15th in the 100 breast with a 1:06.58 and 22nd in the 200 IM, posting a 2:11.75.

Both of those performances were just a second or two shy of her best times, which were set at the 2021 Wisconsin 13&Over Short Course Championships. There, she competed in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She earned personal bests in every race she swam.

Gregg’s highest finish at that meet was in the 100 breast, where she placed 6th. She posted a 1:04.80, dropping over half a second from that same morning where she had set a new personal best of 1:05.37. In the 200 breaststroke, she also dropped time both times she swam it. Her finals time of 2:23.54 was nearly 2 seconds faster than her prelims time, and good enough to earn her 7th place.

Saint Louis University is a Division I Mid-Major program that competes as part of the Atlantic-10 conference. At the 2022 A-10 Championships, the Saint Louis women finished 10th out of the 11 teams.

Gregg will be a valuable asset to Saint Louis when she arrives in the Fall. At conference in 2022, the highest-placing Billiken in the 100 breast was 26th. Gregg’s best time would have placed her 18th, just narrowly missing a spot in finals and a chance to score. In the 200 breast, the top finisher for Saint Louis was Claire Koh, a senior who finished 17th. Gregg would have placed 20th.

In the fall, Gregg will join the Billikens who are led by head coach Jim Halliburton. The 2022-2023 season will be his 22nd season as head coach.

In addition to Gregg, Saint Louis is bringing in commits such as Kenna Cashman, a versatile swimmer from Colorado.

