Guinea-Bissau Embroiled In Controversy Over Which Party Is Acting Governing Body

The West African nation of Guinea-Bissau is embroiled in a swimming controversy regarding who its real national governing body is.

There are currently two parties claiming to be the acting national governing body in the sport, and they continue to butt heads as their sole athlete registered to compete at the CANA (African Swimming Federation) Zone 2 Championships was denied entry into the meet.

As of now, the federation recognized by the Guinea-Bissau Olympic Committee, and as a result, FINA, is presided by Mestre Duarte Ioia.

However, another organization claiming to be the country’s national swimming federation recently elected Siphiwe Baleka, who made headlines last year after being denied entry into the Tokyo Olympic Games, its president.

In a press release announcing that Baleka was sworn in as president, the organization said it is “starting from scratch,” and that there are no swim programs in the entire country.

The ceremony was also overseen by Braima Dabó, the Director of Sports Infrastructure in Guinea-Bissau, who was there representing the government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

As the country’s Olympic Committee recognizes Duarte Ioia’s federation and the government Baleka’s, the nation is seemingly at an impasse that will only be overcome by determining which one has the legal rights to be the acting federation.

How We Got Here

Duarte Ioia first took over as the federation’s president in 2003, and then “the federation stagnated until it expired” with no active swimmers competing. The federation then re-launched in February 2021 as it attempted to enter Baleka into the Tokyo Olympic Games, and Duarte Ioia was elected as president once again.

On October 25, 2021, Duarte Ioia resigned from his post as president, according to documents sent by Baleka’s federation to SwimSwam, citing “personal circumstances and health.” He then nominated Baleka to be the interim president.

The GBSF Board then unanimously accepted Duarte Ioia’s request, and Baleka was installed as the interim president the following day.

FINA was informed of this development on October 31, 2021.

It was then on March 3, 2022, when Duarte Ioia claimed that Baleka had not been an effective leader, which led Baleka to compile the documents to prove that was a false claim.

Baleka’s federation has told SwimSwam they submitted a compliance form to FINA “months ago” and have been in constant contact with its legal department.

Most recently, on May 29, FINA’s legal team told the organization that no final determination has been made on whether or not they’ll earn recognition as the country’s national governing body.

According to a letter from FINA dated May 25, Duarte Ioia’s federation is the acting body.

FINA was unable to provide an update to SwimSwam on the current situation as of June 8, indicating that Duarte Ioia is the acting president for the time being.

As a result, Baleka, the country’s sole entrant into the recently-concluded CANA Zone 2 Championships in Senegal, was denied entry into the meet.

Guinea-Bissau Olympic Committee President Sergio Mane sent a letter to CANA Secretary General Mohamed Diop to ensure Baleka would not be permitted to compete in the event.

Mane notes that Baleka “appointed himself president of the swimming federation” without calling a fully qualified General Meeting to do so, and therefore isn’t recognized by them.

Baleka was slated to become the oldest swimmer in Olympic history last year. Born and raised in the United States, Baleka became a dual citizen of the U.S. and Guinea-Bissau in 2021 after genetic testing showed he had paternal ancestors from the African nation.

A U.S. Masters swimmer at the time, Baleka was then denied entry over a dispute with FINA over the qualifying period for ‘A’ and ‘B’ cuts versus the universality qualifying procedure.