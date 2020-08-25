Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Full Tally Of Italian Regional Championships Results

2020 ITALIAN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian Swimming Federation (Federnuoto) announced earlier this year that the Italian Junior Championships would take place virtually from July 20th – August 8th. The various meets held at regional locations in order to comply with social distancing regulations, with Regional Committees overseeing the entire event.

Now that all of the separate meets have concluded, the ultimate results list, including the rankings of the ‘open’ category, have been published, ranking the performances across Italy, excluding relays.

Among the multiple winners were:

  • Lorenzo Galossi (boys) – 200m free 1:52.39, 400m free 3:57.24
  • Anna Pocari (girls) – 200m free 2:06.74, 800m free 9:04.74, 1500m free 17:27.81, 200m back 2:20.12
  • Benedetta Pilato (juniors) – 50m breast 30.33, 100m breast 1:07.06
  • Giulia Salin (cadette) – 400m free 4:09.54, 800m free 8:34.56, 1500m free 16:43.93
  • Silvia Di Pietro (open) – 5om free 25.24, 100m free 55.57, 50m fly 26.62
  • Silvia Scalia (open) – 100m back 1:01.08, 200m back 2:00.91
  • Arianna Castiglioni (open) – 50m breast 30.93, 100m breast 1:07.72
  • Stefano Ballo (open) – 200m free 1:48.05, 400m free 3:52.58
  • Christopher Ciccarese (open) – 100m back 54.37, 200m back 1:58.61

Additional notables:

