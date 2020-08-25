EPIC SWIM Team Successfully Completes 52-Mile Relay Across Lake Michigan

On August 7, a six person relay team from EPIC SWIM team successfully completed a swim across Lake Michigan, which is the second-largest of the Great Lakes.

The team, composed of Jon Ornée, Dave Ornée, Nick Hobson, Jeremy Sall, Todd Suttor, and Matt Smith finished the 52 mile swim in 20 hours, 50 minutes. At this pace, each swimmer was swimming about 1:22 per 100 yards, despite the current and 2-4 foot waves.

When they first began the swim in Two River, WI, all of the swimmers swam for about a half mile together before breaking off into a relay style swim, with each swimming in 30 minute intervals. The swimmers then rejoined and competed the last half mile of the swim together before arriving in Big Sable Point Lighthouse shore in Ludington, MI, where their families were cheering them on.

At the beginning of the swim, the water in Lake Michigan was only about 51 degrees, but over the course of the swim it heated up to temperatures in the low 70s.

The team completed the swim to benefit FLOW, whose mission is, “to safeguard the Great Lakes, the planet’s largest freshwater lake system and the very lifeblood of the Midwest, by advancing public trust solutions and cutting-edge policy work.”