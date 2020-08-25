Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Germany Cancels Its Relay-Only Youth Team Championships

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the German Swimming Association (DSV) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 German Youth Team Championships.

“This was the result of the intensive coordination discussions between the competitive sports department and competitive sports,” reads the statement on DSV’s website dated August 24th.

The annual Youth Team Championships is a relay-only competition, which presents unique challenges in the age of coronavirus restrictions. Social distancing is difficult to maintain in a relay environment, with the DSV decision on this competition falling in line with the omission of relays from the German Swimming Championships slated for October 29th – November 1st.

Germany is also not the only nation to exclude relays from its elite competition lineup, with Austria having excluded the squad-based events at its national championships earlier this month.

DSV Competitive Sports Director Thomas Kurschilgen said, “After we had to forego the relay competitions at the German Swimming Championships and the upcoming federal base competitions on the basis of our carefully worked out hygiene concepts, this approach to avoiding risks can of course also be used in other championship areas. The health of the athletes always comes first.”

Of note, Germany has qualified all of the men’s, women’s and mixed relay events by way of its top 12 finishes at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!