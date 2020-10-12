FSU Mines Another Swedish Standout with 2022 Verbal from Julia Månsson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida State has landed their second Swedish junior standout in the last week: breaststroker Julia Månsson. She’ll join the Seminoles in fall 2022; last week, butterflier/IMer Edith Jernstedt of Sweden verbally committed to their class of 2025.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Florida State University🌟!!! I am very grateful for having this opportunity and beyond excited to be part of this amazing team of FSU Swim and dive. I would like to give a huge thanks to everyone who has helped me throughout this journey, especially my family, friends and coaches💛❤️”

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50m breast – 31.92 / 28.44

100m breast – 1:10.46 / 1:01.18

200m breast – 2:30.33 / 2:11.36

Månsson is a two-time European Junior Championships semifinalist in long course. In 2018, she made the 200 breast semis, placing 14th overall (2:31.59). Last summer, she made the 50 breast semis, going 32.34 for 12th.

The Florida State breaststroke group is currently led by junior Nina Kucheran, who holds lifetime bests of 59.6/2:08.7 from her freshman season in 2018-19. Kucheran was an NCAA qualifier in both 2019 and 2020. Finnish star Ida Hulkko also trained with FSU for the 2018-19 season; she was an All-American that year in the 100 breast after finishing fifth in the 100 breast at NCAAs, though she’s finished her time with FSU.

With her converted times, Månsson would’ve made B-finals of both breaststroke events at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Månsson is the third verbal for FSU’s class of 2022 on the women’s side, joining Julia Brzozowski and Sarah Evans.

