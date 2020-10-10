US Open Qualifier Sarah Evans (2022) Announces Verbal to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Sarah Evans has made a verbal commitment to Florida State University for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. She will join Julia Brzozowski in the Seminoles’ class of 2026.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University to further my swimming and academic career!! A huge Thank you to everyone who helped me through this process! GO NOLES❤️”

Evans hails from Fort Pierce, Florida where she is a junior at Port St. Lucie High School. As a freshman, she was runner-up in the 50 free (23.97) and placed 5th in the 100 back (58.55) at the 2018 FHSAA Class 2A State Championships. When Port St. Lucie moved was reclassified to 3A in her sophomore year season, she again finished 2nd in the 50 free, this time with a PB by nearly 1 second (23.10). She was disqualified in backstroke at the regional meet.

Evans does her club swimming with Indian River Aquatics. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 50 free and a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back. In September, she competed at the TCA Triangle Invitational and notched PBs in the SCY 100 free (51.14), 100 back (55.61), 100 breast (1:10.24), and 200 IM (2:10.00). Last summer at Greensboro Futures, she swam the 50 free, 200 back, and 100 fly and placed 7th in the 50 free, earning a PB (26.60) in prelims.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.10

100 free – 51.14

50 back – 26.92

100 back – 55.61

200 back – 2:03.10

100 fly – 55.91

Evans told TCPalm sports reporter Bryan Cooney, “I was 13 years old when I attended swim camp at Florida State University in Tallahassee and it is one of my favorite childhood memories — I still wear my camp T-shirt on a weekly basis. One of my favorite parts was exploring the campus. We were able to go inside the stadium to see the football field and weight room. The campus was beautiful!

“This year has been one of the best and worst years of my life. I know that sounds dramatic but it’s true. COVID-19 has brought a lot of challenges; I was not able to practice for the better part of two months which is the longest I have ever been out of the pool since I started swimming. My house also caught fire in mid-February. I was at a meet when it happened and as you can imagine I didn’t do the best at that meet. I had to lean on the ones I loved the most: my parents, God, friends and my coach. They helped keep me motivated and I’m not going to lie it was extremely hard. Sometimes I felt sad and wanted to lie in bed all day because I just wanted to go home, and I still just want to be home. We are hopefully going to be able to get back home early 2021.

“I verbally committed to swim with the Seminoles on Sept, 30, 2020. They have an amazing head coach Neal Studd and he is one of the main reasons I chose Florida State. He is very funny, nice and he knows what he’s doing. The entire coaching staff has made me feel like part of the family already. Florida State also has one of the top criminology programs in the United States, and that is what I’m going to major in. I think now that I have committed, I am even more driven to do better. Not only do I not want to let my coach and family down, but I also have to think of my college team and coaches as well.”

