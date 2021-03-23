From 45.9/1:40.1 to 44.0/1:37.3 in One Meet, Patrick Sammon Commits to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arizona State has added Patrick Sammon of Aquasol Swim Club for this fall. Sammon is a senior at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 44.01

200 free – 1:37.36

500 free – 4:33.45

100 fly – 49.42

Sammon set new bests at the St. George Sectionals earlier in March, dropping huge amounts of time. Going into the meet, he was 45.91/1:40.13/4:35.74 in the 100/200/500 free, chopping off almost two seconds in the 100 and almost three in the 200. He also dropped from 50.69 to 49.42 in the 100 fly.

In long course meters, Sammon hit lifetime bests in the 50 free (24.18), 100 free (51.51) and 200 free (1:54.85) at the 2020 U.S. Open in November. He came closer to the Olympic Trials Wave I cut at a time trial in St. George in the 50, hitting a new best 23.41.

This is another strong, and fast-improving, sprint addition for the ASU men as they return from their full-team redshirt this fall.

Sammon joins ASU’s incoming class alongside Dylan Gravley, Chris Harig, Christian Osterndorf, Essias Smith, Ethan Hansen, Jeremy Graunke, and Léon Marchand.

