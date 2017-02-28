Freshman Coleman Stewart Swims 45.6 100 Back in ACC Time Trial

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



North Carolina State freshman Coleman Stewart swam a 45.60 in an ACC time trial on Tuesday afternoon, which pushes him up to 9th nationally in a preview for the regular individual event on Wednesday. He scratched the 50 free on Tuesday, which left him without a morning swim on day 2 of the championship.

Stewart’s best swim prior to that one this season was a 46.90 from November – which wouldn’t have been enough for an NCAA invite. Officially, he’s the 5th seed in the 100 back on day 3 of the meet, though his new time is the fastest in the ACC in the 2016-2017 season. He did swim an unofficial, illegal-suited 100 back in practice in December that clocked somewhere between a 43-high and a 44-mid, depending on whose watch you believe, that did catch some attention.

To win the ACC title, he would have to knock off the defending champion and conference record holder Grigory Tarasevich of Louisville, who was a 45.28 to win at last year’s ACC Championships and was even better, 44.92, at NCAAs.

Editor’s note: the conference and meet records listed on the live results for the 100 back are incorrect. Tarasevich holds both at 44.92 and 45.28, respectively.