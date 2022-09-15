FREE Webinar: How SURGE Strength is Raising the Standard in Dryland Training

SURGE Strength will be offering another FREE dryland learning opportunity so mark your calendars! How SURGE Strength is Raising the Standard in Dryland Training is a webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE WEBINAR ON HOW SURGE STRENGTH IS RAISING THE STANDARD IN DRYLAND TRAINING?

SWIMMERS:

Swimmers that want to know what services SURGE Strength offers around dryland training will greatly benefit from attending this SURGE Strength Webinar. Learn about SURGE Strength’s customized dryland programs and other resources.

COACHES:

If you want to know how SURGE Strength can help you and your team raise their level of dryland this is a must attend webinar. Learn if Becoming SSDC or getting started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program is a better option for you. And sometimes it’s both!

PARENTS:

Do you know how SURGE Strength can help your swimmer with their dryland training? If not attending this webinar will allow you to understand everything SURGE Strength offers. You’ll learn about SURGE Strength’s long term developmental approach to dryland and that ultimately leads to faster swimming.

WHEN IS THE WEBINAR ON HOW SURGE STRENGTH IS RAISING THE STANDARD IN DRYLAND TRAINING?

WEDNESDAY, SEPT 21st AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! You can still register for free and a replay link will be sent out following the live presentation.

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!