Fossil Ridge Girls Take Down Day-Old 200 Medley Relay HS Nat’l Record

COLORADO CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday-Saturday, February 9-10th

EPIC, Fort Collins, CO

Short course yards

Psych sheet

Live results

Just yesterday, the Harpeth Hall girls broke the national overall high school record in the 200 medley relay in Tennessee. Today in Colorado, the Fossil Ridge girls have taken more time off of that record with a state title at the Colorado 5A Championships.

Bayley Stewart, Zoe Bartel, Coleen Gillilan, and Kylee Alons combined for a 1:38.13, more than half a second faster than the 1:38.77 done by Harpeth Hall last night at the TISCA Champs.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Bartel had a great 27.43 split and Gillilan was very strong with her 23.43 split, too, as the middle 100 was the difference-maker for Fossil Ridge. They take down Carmel’s public high school record, and while Harpeth Hall lost the overall record, they still own the independent record.