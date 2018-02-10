Fossil Ridge Girls Take Down Day-Old 200 Medley Relay HS Nat’l Record

COLORADO CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just yesterday, the Harpeth Hall girls broke the national overall high school record in the 200 medley relay in Tennessee. Today in Colorado, the Fossil Ridge girls have taken more time off of that record with a state title at the Colorado 5A Championships.

Bayley StewartZoe BartelColeen Gillilan, and Kylee Alons combined for a 1:38.13, more than half a second faster than the 1:38.77 done by Harpeth Hall last night at the TISCA Champs.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Prev. Public Record Prev. Overall Record New Record
CARMEL HARPETH HALL FOSSIL RIDGE
Back leg Sammie Burchill (25.39) Alex Walsh (24.37)
Breast leg Alex Clarke (29.00) Ella Nelson (28.27)
Zoe Bartel (27.43)
Fly leg Veronica Burchill (23.31) Alex Massey (24.49)
Free leg Amy Bilquist (21.55) Gretchen Walsh (21.64)
Kylee Alons (21.87)
Final time 1:39.25 1:38.77 1:38.13

Bartel had a great 27.43 split and Gillilan was very strong with her 23.43 split, too, as the middle 100 was the difference-maker for Fossil Ridge. They take down Carmel’s public high school record, and while Harpeth Hall lost the overall record, they still own the independent record.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

Read More »