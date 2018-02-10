Alex Walsh Hits 58.8 Breast, Freeman Goes 4:15 500 at TISCA Champs

2018 TISCA HS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the 2nd night of the 2018 TISCA Championships, Harpeth Hall’s Alex Walsh and Baylor School’s Trey Freeman stole the show again.

Walsh, who was part of a national high school record last night and won the 200 free shortly after, swam a 58.88 to win the 100 breast tonight. 2nd was Allie Raab of Brentwood Academy in 1:01.22. Walsh also anchored Harpeth Hall’s 400 free relay with a 48.78– the relay won the meet in 3:22.47.

Harpeth Hall also won the 200 free relay in 1:31.38, powered by Alex Walsh‘s sister Gretchen Walsh‘s 21.68 anchor leg. Gretchen Walsh also won the 100 backstroke in a best time of 52.85, a marked improvement from her 54.25 previous PR done in December at Winter Junior Champs. Ophelia Pilkinton was yet another winner for Harpeth Hall, going 50.05 to take the 100 free.

Freeman, meanwhile, unleashed a 4:15.53 to win the 500 free. That’s just off of his best time of 4:15.06. Baylor got two individual wins from Jack Kirby tonight, as he was 44.45 to win the 100 free and 48.23 to take the 100 back. Baylor closed things out with a 400 free relay win (2:59.52), helped by Freeman’s 43.87 lead-off leg.

Harpeth Hall girls and Baylor School boys are the 2018 TISCA team champions.

SCORES

BOYS

Baylor School 315 McCallie School 257 Memphis University School 201.5 Maryville High School 188.5 Bearden High School 129

GIRLS