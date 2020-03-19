Fly/IM Specialist Sam Long Commits to the Tar Heels for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sam Long from Williamsburg, Virginia has committed to the University of North Carolina’s class of 2024 and will suit up with Boyd Poelke, Connor Watling, Kendall Ewing, Noah Rutberg, and Perry Becker in the fall of 2020. Sam’s sister Sofia Long has committed to swim for Northeastern in the class of 2024. Both Sam and Sofia swim year-round for 757 Swim and are seniors at Lafayette High School.

Long, a fly and IM specialist, is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and an 8-time individual finalist at Virginia’s high school state championships. After three years competing at the VHSL 4A State Meet, Lafayette moved to the 3A Championship in 2020. There, Long placed third in the 100 fly (50.14) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:54.64). His best times in those events come from the 2019 Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Championships where he won the 200 IM, was runner-up in the 100 fly, and placed 4th in the 200 fly. At this spring’s version of the same meet he earned PBs in the 50 back (24.92) and 100 free (49.15). He also swam the 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly (runner-up), 200 fly (4th), and 200 IM (25th).

Last summer, Long competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100 and 200 fly. He improved his lifetime bests in both events (56.90/2:07.95) and also in the 200 IM (2:10.54), which he time-trialed.

100 fly – 48.86

200 fly – 1:48.15

200 IM – 1:50.73

Long is just out of scoring range at the conference level. It took 47.23/1:46.23 in the fly events and 1:47.14 in the IM to score at 2020 ACC Championships. The Tar Heels finished 7th in the men’s team standings. Long will overlap one year with Tyler Hill, their highest-scoring 100 butterflyer (B final) last year. He will have three years with Sean Conway, a B finalist in the 200 IM.

