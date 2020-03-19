FHSAA State Champion Alex Gusev Announces His Commitment to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexander (Alex) Gusev, a current high school senior from Sarasota, Florida, has committed to swim for Division I Arizona State University. Gusev will graduate from Riverview High School in spring 2020 and join the Sun Devil’s class of 2024.

Gusev is a current year-round swimmer for the Sarasota YMCA Sharks along with swimming for his high school team at Riverview. This year at the Florida 4A High School State Championships, Gusev was the state champion in both the 200 IM (1:48.88) and 100 butterfly (48.62).

“I’m honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University! A big thank you to Coach Bowman and the incredible coaching staff at ASU for extending this opportunity to me! Thank you to Coach Brent & all of my amazing coaches and friends at the Sarasota Sharks for inspiring me to reach higher and work harder towards my goals each day! And a special thank you to my family for the tremendous love and support you have given me over the years! Go Devils!☀😈🔱 #ForksUp”

With his current best times, Gusev would have had two finals performances for the Sun Devils at the 2020 Men’s PAC-12 Championships. He would have placed 22nd in both the 200 IM (1:48.88) and 100 butterfly (48.62), with the top 16 scoring in the men’s meet.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:42.82

500 freestyle – 4:29.65

1650 freestyle – 16:18.16

100 breaststroke – 1:02.88

100 butterfly – 48.62

200 IM – 1:48.88

At the Pac-12 Championships this year, the Sun Devils placed 4th as a team.

Gusev will begin his swimming career at Arizona State University beginning fall 2020.

