8-Time Ohio High School Coach of the Year Dan Peterkoski Retires

Dan Peterkoski has announced his retirement as the head girls’ coach at Upper Arlington High School and Upper Arlington Swim Club in Ohio. He leaves the high school program as its most successful coach in any sport in school history with 11 swimming and 12 water polo state titles.

Peterkoski, who has 9-year old twin daughters, was the coach at Upper Arlington for 17 years. After working as just the girls’ coach for the first 15 years of his tenure, in the last 2 seasons he and boys’ coach Mike de Bear worked together in a cooperative effort.

In his 11 title-winning seasons, Peterkoski earned 8 Ohio Girls’ Swimming Coach of the Year titles and led Upper Arlington swimmers to 18 individual state championships and 27 relay titles. He ended his water polo tenure with a state title in the fall to cap a 22-2-1 record on the season, with the girls’ swimming team finishing 3rd at February’s Division I (big school) State Championship meet.

Upper Arlington produced a plethora of collegiate swimmers during Peterkoski’s career, including recent notables in Ohio State All-American Katie Trace, 2016 Ohio High School State Champion in the 200 IM Erin Sheehan (Notre Dame).

Peterkoski’s final meet as the Senior Women’s Coach with the Upper Arlington Swim Club was scheduled to be the West Virginia Short Course State Championships last weekend, though that was one of several meets that was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.