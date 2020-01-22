Diving National Champion Qualifier Connor Watling Gives Verbal Commit to UNC

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Watling, a current high school senior from Statesville, North Carolina, has committed to dive for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Watling will graduate from South Iredell High School spring 2020 and join the Tar Heels’ class of 2024.

Watling has been diving for seven years and currently dives for the Carolina Diving Academy Team Elite. As a junior last season, Watling placed 2nd in the 1-meter at the NCHSAA 3A State Championships, dove at the USA Diving National Championships in the 3-meter and platform and became a NISCA All-America.

This past year at the 2019 ACC Championships, the UNC Tar Heels placed 10th as a team.

Senior Sean Burston led the way for the Tar Heels’ divers, placing 5th in the 1-meter at the ACC Championships, and sophomore Bryan Allen placed 6th in the platform. In total, the Tar Heels scored 111 diving points at last year’s ACC Championships, which was 5th-best in a diving-heavy conference.

