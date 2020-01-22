Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Caeleb Dressel is Faster than Conor McGregor

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
We bringing super suits back?
10.
Which sport would be most improved by happening on water?
— SB Nation (@SBNation) January 21, 2020
Shoutout to everyone who said swimming in the replies.
9.
When you’ve swum 190km in 2 weeks and you’re barely hanging on pic.twitter.com/R62xr38rh1
— Danie Marais (@DanieMarais_) January 19, 2020
Mood.
8.
I swam 1200 yards this morning and I am absolutely wrecked. Swimming is such a humbling sport
— Ben Wachtel (@benwachtel24) January 16, 2020
We feel you.
7.
This pool is pretty amazing. pic.twitter.com/eFsb6zhRGv
— Barry Revzin (@BarryRevzin) January 13, 2020
Now put the ISL’s glass wall on the far long side and we’ve got a winner.
6.
Off to watch James in his first long course meet of the year in Antwerp … sounds great but as a parent I still get nervous for him, just want him to be happy with where his is, that’s it, swimming will always be a journey just enjoy it because before you know it, it’s over ! pic.twitter.com/Ve8TqjZNMj
— Andrew Guy (@andrewg24190595) January 17, 2020
We <3 James Guy‘s dad.
5.
Why do you love Saturday 5:30 am swim practices? pic.twitter.com/QHxzTM6wDa
— L.J. Drabot (@LJDrabot) January 18, 2020
Brutal.
4.
That time we had a Breaststroker join the distance group for practice! pic.twitter.com/YB2DLuqiQw
— Dave Collins (@DaveCollinsMSU) January 17, 2020
A brave soul.
3.
Anyone else got this double screen going? NFC title game plus @USASwimming Tyr Pro meet from Knoxville? Hello? Bueller? pic.twitter.com/bTkiuwLfKr
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 20, 2020
✋
2.
🏊🏽♂️ @Grant2Will is officially a swimmer! pic.twitter.com/zC6Zk0hBiT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2020
LOVE to see it.
1.
Dressel can swim 100 yards faster than that. https://t.co/KxUom0KPOb
— swimnerd (@SwimNerds) January 20, 2020
MMA fans who are impressed by speed don’t even know what they’re missing in swimming.
Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA
Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA
Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA
Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner
Leave a Reply