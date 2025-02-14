Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Walsh Sisters Put On A Show With 56.8 Swims In 100 Breast

Superstar sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh dazzled while competing at home at the Cavalier Invitational last weekend, going head-to-head in the final of the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Coming into the meet, Alex held the distinction of being the fastest swimmer in the NCAA this season in the 100 breast, clocking a lifetime best of 56.98 in January, while Gretchen had never seriously raced the event, with her personal best sitting at 59.75 from January 2024.

However, Gretchen threw down a stunning 57.34 in the prelims of the 100 breast at the meet, setting up a sister showdown in the final.

The battle in the final delivered and then some, as the Walsh sisters went toe-to-toe and produced the two fastest swims in the nation this season, with Alex coming out on top in 56.85, and Gretchen one one-hundredth back in 56.86.

2024-25 NCAA Rankings, Women’s 100 Breaststroke (SCY)

Alex Walsh (UVA), 56.85 – 2025 Cavalier Invitational Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 56.86 – 2025 Cavalier Invitational Anita Bottazzo (Florida), 57.49 – 2024 UGA Fall Invitational Piper Enge (Texas), 57.69 – 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown McKenzie Siroky (Tennessee), 57.80 – 2025 Tennessee vs Georgia

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of UVA Swimming on YouTube

The Walsh sisters are two of just 10 women in history who have broken 57 seconds in the event, ranking 8th and 9th all-time.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Breaststroke (SCY)

Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 – 2019 Jasmine Nocentini (UVA), 56.09 – 2024 Molly Hannis (Tennessee) / Mona McSharry (Tennessee), 56.64 – 2017 / 2024 – Kaitlyn Dobler (USC), 56.67 – 2024 Sophie Hansson (NC State), 56.72 – 2022 Alexis Wenger (UVA), 56.76 – 2022 Alex Walsh (UVA), 56.85 – 2025 Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 56.86 – 2025 Anna Elendt (Texas), 56.88 – 2022

The Walsh sisters will be back in action next week at the 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

