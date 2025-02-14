Canadian Swim Team Involved in Bus Crash En Route to Quebec Junior Cup; Several Hospitalized

A bus carrying a Canadian swim team was involved in a collision on Thursday on a snowy highway in Canada, with several individuals being injured and transported to a hospital.

Swimmers from Club aquatique régional Abitibi-Témiscamingue (CARAT) team in Val-d’Or, Quebec were travelling to the Quebec Junior cup in Blainville, Quebec when their bus collided with a heavy truck on Highway 117 around 3:45 when the driver of the bus reportedly lost control.

A local health agency reports that at least 10 minors between the ages of 11 and 17 were being cared for at the Mont-Laurier hospital on Thursday evening. A coach was seriously injured, according to Francis Ménard, director of the Quebec swimming federation. Some members of the team were transferred approximately 240 kilometers (150 miles) to Montreal for further care.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident,” the federation said. “We are aware that this situation can emotionally impact our athletes and coaches, especially during this competition time.”

The club posted a message on Friday morning saying that the remaining team members will be swimming in honor of their injured teammates.

En fin de semaine, le CARAT ne sera représenté que d'une moitié. Comme nos nageurs ont si bien dit, nous allons nager pour vous ❤️ Nos pensées sont avec vous! Posted by Club aquatique régional Abitibi-Témiscamingue – CARAT on Friday, February 14, 2025

Quebec was hit by its biggest snowstorm of the season earlier this week, with some parts seeing up to 40 cm (16 inches) of snow. Police have not yet said if the snow was a factor, though the federation encouraged caution for teams travelling to the meet that begins on Thursday.