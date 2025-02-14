Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Great Britain’s Daniel Jervis Announces Retirement

by Retta Race

February 14th, 2025 Britain, International

28-year-old British Olympian Daniel Jervis has decided to hang up his goggles, revealing his retirement decision on social media.

Jervis’ career included qualifying for two Olympic teams while racking up an impressive 11 national titles. He most recently raced in Paris, finishing 15th in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.

He also represented Great Britain at four World Championships and reaped two Commonwealth Games medals while representing Wales.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales while reflecting on his career, Jervis said, “I have always said throughout my career, the day I wake up and I realise I’m not enjoying this anymore is the day I finish.

“I think the moment when my brain shifted was two years ago when I had to pull out of the Commonwealth Games because I contracted Covid.

“I made it back – I got back to the level I was at and better. But still, that dream had gone and I knew I didn’t have it in me to go again.

“I’ve had amazing experiences and I’ve been at the top for ten years or longer and I think it’s good for somebody else to do that.

“I want to see swimming move on.” (BBC Sport Wales)

He also said, “I can walk away from this career now with my head held high.

“I got through it all with a smile on my face – and I think I was a good athlete doing it.

“I have no regrets. I loved every minute of it.”

