Great Britain’s Daniel Jervis Announces Retirement

28-year-old British Olympian Daniel Jervis has decided to hang up his goggles, revealing his retirement decision on social media.

Jervis’ career included qualifying for two Olympic teams while racking up an impressive 11 national titles. He most recently raced in Paris, finishing 15th in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.

He also represented Great Britain at four World Championships and reaped two Commonwealth Games medals while representing Wales.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales while reflecting on his career, Jervis said, “I have always said throughout my career, the day I wake up and I realise I’m not enjoying this anymore is the day I finish.