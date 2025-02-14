Nova Southeastern Women, Tampa Men Lead After Two Days of Sunshine State Conference Champs

2025 Sunshine State Conference Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Sunday, February 16

Location: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training [FAST], Ocala, FL

Defending Champions: Nova S’eastern women (9x); Tampa men (3x)

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Barry, Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Tampa

Day 1 Finals Results (PDF)

Day 2 Finals Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Sunshine State Conference

DAY 1 RECAP

OCALA, Fla. – The first day of the 2025 Sunshine State Conference Swimming Championships ended with Nova Southeastern taking a 10-point lead over Tampa in the women’s standings (58-48) after claiming first in the 800 free relay. Meanwhile, Tampa’s 58 points give it an early 18-point lead over Florida Southern and Lynn who are each tied at 40 points in the men’s standings.

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

Top Performances: The team of Emilia Ronningdale, May Lowy, Ilaria Murzilli, and Kristina Orban took the gold for the Sharks tonight tying the SSC 2024-25 top time in the 800 Freestyle Relay, finishing the race with a time of 7:21.54. As the leadoff leg of the relay, Ronningdale set a SSC Championship meet record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.92, surpassing her previous record of 1:47.04 set in 2023.

On the men’s side, Tampa picked up the win in the 800 free relay with a time of 6:24.70. The team consisted of members Caleb Brandon, Parker Knollman, Jacob Hamlin and Rafael Ponce De Leon.

The championship resumes on Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 AM with Day 2 prelims.

DAY 2 RECAP

OCALA, Fla. – The second day of the 2025 Sunshine State Conference Swim Championships kicked off with the first of many finals and concluded with Nova Southeastern’s women’s program taking a 12-point lead with a total of 262 points. Tampa was behind the Sharks in second place with 250 points, followed by Lynn, who claimed third place with 162 points.

In the men’s standings, Tampa took a commanding 69-point lead as the Spartans tallied a cumulative 259.5 points with Florida Southern in second at 190.5 points. Nova Southeastern’s men took third place in the second night of action with 146 points.

Day three begins with prelims at 10 AM.

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

Top Performances: As the Sharks put together an impressive team effort, Luna Mertins of Lynn was the only individual to break an SSC record as she blew by the current SSC women’s 50 Yard Freestyle Record with a time of 22.39 in the Finals of the event. In the 1000 Free, Hailey Williams of Nova Southeastern took home gold at 9:53.10. The 200 IM saw Emilia Ronningdal represent the Sharks by claiming first place with a time of 1:59.47. The night’s final event for the women was led by NSU’s 200 Medley Relay team of Maria Goncalves, Hannah Montgomery, Kristina Orban and Maya Esparzal, taking the gold medal with a meet-best time of 1:39.46.

The night ended on a high note with Florida Southern’s men’s 200 Medley Relay team of Brandon Wilson, Janek Barczyk, Nino Viallon, and Matheus Da Rocha earn the last gold medal of the night with an SSC record-breaking time of 1:25.51. The men’s 1000 free saw Tampa’s Jacob Hamlin claim a gold medal finish for a meet record time of 8:57.12. In the Men’s 200 IM, William Slowey swam the fastest time to finish in first at 1:46.15. In the men’s 50 freestyle, Lynn’s Maurice Grabowski took the top spot on the podium with a time of 19.64 while his Prelim time of 19.53 set a new meet record.

Day 2 Medalists (*Indicates SSC Record)

Women’s 1,000 Freestyle Medalists:

Hailey Williams, Nova Southeastern (9:53.10)

Laura Hodgson, Tampa (10:01.67)

Morgan Wimberly, Tampa (10:03.83)

Men’s 1,000 Freestyle Medalists:

Jacob Hamlin, Tampa (8:57.12)

Luca Alessandrini, Nova Southeastern (9:00.73)

Diego Dulieu, Tampa (9:06.28)

Women’s 200 IM Medalists:

Emilia Ronningdal, Nova Southeastern (1:59.47)

May Lowy, Nova Southeastern (2:00.95)

Sierra Gillan, Tampa (2:03.30)

Men’s 200 IM Medalists:

William Slowey, Rollins (1:46.15)

Maxim Tsyfarov, Lynn (1:46.47)

Evan McInerny, Rollins (1:47.69)

Women’s 50 Freestyle Medalist:

Luna Mertins, Lynn (22.39)*

Kristina Orban, Nova Southeastern (22.78)

Maya Esparza, Nova Southeastern (22.87)

Men’s 50 Freestyle Medalist:

Maurice Grabowski, Lynn (19.64)

Tibor Tistan, Tampa (19.94)

Brandon Wilson, Florida Southern (19.95)

Women’s 200 Medley Relay Medalists:

Nova Southeastern (1:39.46) (Maria Goncalves, Hannah Montgomery, Kristina Orban, Maya Esparza)

Lynn (1:40.13) (Laura Dekoninck, Malaika Schneider, Luna Mertins, Lexi Lundell)

Tampa (1:41.27) (Kimberly McCaffery, Alicia Soderlind, Sierra Gillan, Tilde Morin)

Men’s 200 Medley Relay Medalists:

Florida Southern (1:25.51)* (Brandon Wilson, Janek Barczyk, Nino Viallon, Matheus Da Rocha)

Lynn (1:27.23) (Paul Melcer, Kamil Piotrowicz, Vitaly Kostin, Maurice Grabowski)

Tampa (1:27.89) (William Beckstead-Holman, Jared Mindek, Tobor Tistan, Gabriel Rzezwicki)

Women’s Team Standings (Through Day 2)

Nova Southeastern University – 262 The University of Tampa – 250 Lynn University – 162 Florida Southern College – 119 Florida Institute of Technology – 91 Rollins College – 81 Barry University – 40

Men’s Team Standings (Through Day 2)