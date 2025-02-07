Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Continues Historic Season, Rips 57.34 100 Breaststroke At Cavalier Invitational

Comments: 48

What can’t Gretchen Walsh do?

If your answer to that question was “swim breaststroke,” it’s time to reconsider that response. At the Cavalier Invitational, the short-course meters phenom continued her historic season, ripping a 57.34 in the 100-yard breaststroke, demolishing her lifetime best, which previously stood at 59.75 from a January dual meet against Virginia Tech last year.

Walsh has been on fire all season. It began with Virginia’s short-course meters dual against Florida in October, continued to the 2024 Short Course World Championships, and extended to January dual meets–a historically slow point of the NCAA season–where she turned in blazing relay splits and all-time dual meet swims in her individual events.

This 2.41-second drop in the 100 breaststroke vaults her to #14 all-time in the event, slotting in two-hundredths behind Hannah Bach, according to USA Swimming’s data. As for how the swim stacks up in the NCAA this season, she’s now second in the league, behind only her sister Alex Walsh’s 56.98 from the inaugural Eddie Reese Showdown.

Walsh was out in 27.27 during her prelims swim, then split 30.07 on the second 50. She qualified first for the final, ahead of A. Walsh, Aimee Canny, and Emma Weber, her teammates who are much more well-known for their breaststroke abilities.

Walsh has worked on her breaststroke this season, and has figured out how to translate her underwater speed to the breaststroke pullout. She showed off her gains during her 100 IM world record onslaught at the 2024 Short Course World Championships. She split 17.06 and 17.00 on the breaststroke leg of her prelim and semifinal 100 IMs in Budapest—the splits were rock solid for her, but were the one place her competitors were out-splitting her. Then, she put it all together in the final, splitting a field-best 16.06 breaststroke split as she tore to another world record for gold (55.11).

This swim is another example of Walsh’s dominance in the short-course pool. It gives her an eighth official NCAA event where she ranks in the all-time top 20. That statistic extends to ten events when factoring in non-NCAA Championship events like the 50 backstroke, where she’s the fastest swimmer in history, and the 100 IM, where she ranks second behind Kate Douglass.

Events Where Gretchen Walsh Ranks In All-Time Top 20 (SCY):

  • 50 freestyle: 20.37 (#1)
  • 100 freestyle: 44.83 (#1)
  • 200 freestyle: 1:40.23 (#5)
  • 50 backstroke: 22.10 (#1)
  • 100 backstroke: 48.10 (#1)
  • 200 backstroke: 1:48.18 (#9)
  • 100 breaststroke: 57.34 (#14)
  • 100 butterfly: 47.35 (#1)
  • 100 IM: 52.09 (#2)
  • 200 IM: 1:52.34 (#17)

* Data courtesy of USA Swimming, no converted times

Walsh added the 200 backstroke to this list earlier this season, swimming a 1:48.18 at the Tennessee Invitational. She took on the 200 IM at last year’s Cavalier Invitational and the 200 freestyle at the 2024 ACC Championships. Walsh has pushed her primary sprint events and relay splits beyond what was thought possible. But in addition to that, she’s taken opportunities to showcase her versatility and break out of any “specialization box” which has further cemented her status as one of the greatest short-course swimmers in history.

Vaswammer
17 minutes ago

She’s the up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start of college swimming.

Absolutely filthy.

And can we talk about how versatile Aimee Canny has become?

22.3/47.9/1:42/4:35 in the free events, 58/2:06 in the breast events, and a 1:55 200 IM?

She has the choice of 200 IM or 500 free on Day 2, 100 breast or 200 free on Day 3, and 100 free or 200 breast on Day 4. (Likely 500F/200F/200BR though.)

anonymous
28 minutes ago

Greatest scy sprinter ever. Her versatility and dominance are unreal

cynthia curran
Reply to  anonymous
22 minutes ago

This is true she is very fast in every stroke.

saltie
Reply to  anonymous
7 minutes ago

How? Dressel broke the NCAA record in this event. And the 2IM NCAA record. He was #1 in 5 events; she’s only #1 in 4 (the 50 back isn’t an event). Besides, her 100 back NCAA record is much less impressive than his 100 breast because it’s still just dolphin kicks. So clearly he was a more versatile swimmer.

As far as dominance, he broke the 50 free NCAA record by a larger percentage at the time than she’s broken any NCAA record.

Gretchen Walsh 100 fly: 2.15% faster than second (KD at 48.46)
Caeleb Dressel 50 free: 4.55% faster than second (Cielo at 18.47)

not even fcking close.

saltie
Reply to  saltie
12 seconds ago

Whoever is downvoting this, please enlighten me. Did she break a record by more that 4.5% that I haven’t heard about? or maybe did she break an IM NCAA record? Did she break an NCAA record in anything over 100 yards? or do you just not like facts?

Cassandra
28 minutes ago

too bad she skipped the 200 im yday and 200 fr tday! was curious to see her swim those again… assuming well have to wait until accs for 200 fr

anonymous
Reply to  Cassandra
26 minutes ago

Gretchen 2 IM at ACCs is not a want but a need

Pea brain
Reply to  anonymous
23 minutes ago

I’m genuinely so excited to see a 200 of any kind from her… we haven’t seen one since 2024 accs right? Crazy to think how much faster she might be

anonymous
Reply to  Pea brain
21 minutes ago

She did a 1:48.1 2 bk at midseason this year but I think that’s the only scy 200 we’ve seen since ACCs last year?

snailSpace
Reply to  Pea brain
20 minutes ago

Didn’t she lose to Curzan in the 200 back when she broke the AR (in fall 2024 I think?)?

jeff
32 minutes ago

Not much else from prelims but Curzan did go 1:43.3 in the 200 free

Swimfan27
41 minutes ago

She’s going to go a 56 tonight

pea brain
Reply to  Swimfan27
40 minutes ago

54

Coleman Hodges
Admin
44 minutes ago

Also… who thinks she could throw down a Top-20 All-Time Performer 200 Breast?
According to USAS, Lucy Bell is currently 20th at 2:05.10
Upvote = Yes
Downvote = No

Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
43 minutes ago

We all know she could throw down a nasty 2Fly

pea brain
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
40 minutes ago

I would LOVE for her to be entered in it tomorrow

Swimfan27
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
37 minutes ago

I want to see it. Fly and die but her version of fly and die gets her under 1:50

pea brain
Reply to  Swimfan27
33 minutes ago

I feel like she could go 49 and 58

Sparkle
44 minutes ago

I want to see her do a 200 fly, just to see what she can go

dirtswimmer
44 minutes ago

This is just insane. She has reached Marchand-level versatility in short course.

pea brain
Reply to  dirtswimmer
39 minutes ago

passed

Dirtswimmer
Reply to  pea brain
18 minutes ago

Remember we never got to see what an even slightly tapered Leon could do in 100 and 200 back/fly. I think he would be easily top 10 in all 4 if he had swam them (probably top 5).

snailSpace
Reply to  Dirtswimmer
16 minutes ago

Who are we kidding, the 200 fly record would be his if he ever swam it tapered. 1:51 low in LCM and he is the best male SCY swimmer ever.

saltie
Reply to  dirtswimmer
26 minutes ago

Not even close. Are you forgetting the Marchand went 5:02 and 40.2 in the same meet? In his third best stroke??

Virtus
Reply to  saltie
21 minutes ago

Definitely close have u seen Walsh’s third best stroke?

snailSpace
Reply to  saltie
18 minutes ago

Tbf that’s more range than versatility. They are certainly level in versatility, with Marchand having considerably greater range.

saltie
Reply to  snailSpace
3 minutes ago

Are you arguing that she’s equally versatile across strokes as the guy who broke the 4IM NCAA record by like 6 seconds?? How many Individual Medley NCAA records and titles does she have?

jeff
Reply to  saltie
17 minutes ago

Well Gretchen’s third best stroke (in SCY) is either freestyle or backstroke so…

