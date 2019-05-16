Florida State Picks Up 52.4 Butterfly Transfer Aryanna Fernandes from Utah

The Florida State Seminoles have added their second transfer to the women’s team this off-season: former Utah butterflier Aryanna Fernandes. After one year with the Utes, she’ll head down to Tallahassee with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
TOP TIMES
- 50y free – 22.83
- 100y fly – 52.48
- 200y fly – 1:57.48
- 200y IM – 1:58.27
Fernandes, a Canadian national, finished 10th in the 200m fly and 15th in the 100m fly at the 2019 Canadian Trials. She placed in the 100 fly A final, 200 fly B final, and 200 IM C final at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships, and was Utah’s best flyer in both fly events by over a full second. She also had splits of 23.48 fly on Utah’s 200 medley relay, 22.48 on their 200 free relay, and 49.91 on their 400 free relay.
This is a great pick-up for the Seminoles, who had nobody under 53.3/1:59.5 in the fly and nobody under 1:59.1 in the 200 IM last season. Fernandes would’ve made A finals in the 100 fly and 200 IM and the 200 IM B final at the 2019 ACC Championships.
FSU picked up Rebecca Moynihan, a transfer from FGCU, a month ago. The incoming class for FSU includes the two of them, as well as European Junior Champion Tania Quaglieri, Leanna Gharbaoui, Lizzie Harris, Madison Cummings, and Sydney VanOvermeiren.
