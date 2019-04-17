European Junior Gold Medalist Tania Quaglieri Announces Verbal Commitment To Florid State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Italian backstroker Tania Quaglieri has announced via Instagram her verbal commitment to Florida State University:

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University! I can’t wait to be part of this amazing family!🤩🇺🇸

The 18-year old Italian backstroker has participated in many international events in the Italian roster:

2017 Fina world junior championship – Indianapolis – USA 2016 European Junior Swimming Championships – Hungary

At the 2016 European Junior Championship Quaglieri won:

Gold- 100m back – 1:01.38

100m back – 1:01.38 Gold 4×100 m medley mixed

4×100 m medley mixed Silver 50m back – 28.46

50m back – 28.46 Silver: 4×100 m medley

Quaglieri is also the Italian Junior Record holder in:

LCM:

50m back – 28.46

50 m back Cadette age group – 28.46

100 m back – 1:00.96

Tania Quaglieri trains in Modena, Italy, with Sea Sub Modena team.

Her coach is Matteo Poli also known as Cecilia Camellini’s coach, a double gold medal at the 2012 London Paralympics.

At the 2019 Italian Championships, Tania Quaglieri won two silver medals:

100 m back – 1: 02.26

50 m back – 28.67

Tania Quaglieri told SwimSwam that she’s really exited to have the opportunity to train in USA. She’ll move from Italy to Florida at the end of this summer, after passing the high school graduation exam.

TOP TIMES

SCM

50 back – 27.09

100 back – 58.93

100 free – 55.21

50 free 26.52

100 m fly – 1:00.12

50 m fly – 26.97

LCM

50 back – 28.46

100m back – 1:00.96

50m free – 26.55

100 m free – 57.53

50m fly – 27.22

100m fly – 1:00.73

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster