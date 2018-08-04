Leanna Gharbaoui Announces Verbal Commitment to Florida State

San Diego, California-native Leanna Gharbaoui has announced she is committing to Florida State University for 2019-20. She will join Chade Nersicio, Emily Cordovi, Lizzie Harris, and Sydney VanOvermeiren in the class of 2023.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University! When I stepped on campus I truly felt at home. The coaches are amazing and I know that I will continue to grow both athletically and academically at FSU. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have all supported me over the years. I can’t wait to be a Nole!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Gharbaoui is a rising senior at Mount Carmel High School. She won the 100 free (52.34, 51.43 in prelims) and was runner-up in the 50 free (23.89, 23.26 in prelims) at the 2018 CIF-San Diego Section Division II Championships in May. Gharbaoui does her club swimming with Bay Club Aquatics. She competed at 2017 Winter Juniors West and earned a PB in the 100 fly. This summer she improved her LCM lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly at CA/NV Sectionals in July.

Best SCY times:

50 free: 23.23

100 free: 50.96

100 fly: 56.02

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].