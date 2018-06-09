Florida State Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Sydney VanOvermeiren

Sydney VanOvermeiren from Oswego, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2019-20. She adds her name to a growing list of future Seminoles that already includes Chade Nersicio, Emily Cordovi, and Lizzie Harris.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University!! I cannot wait to become a part of such an amazing family. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported me along the way. GO NOLES!!”

VanOvermeiren swims for Academy Bullets Swim Club and Rosary High School, where she is wrapping up her junior year. In high school season she contributed to Rosary’s IHSA state title by finishing 4th in the 200 IM (2:02.35) and 7th in the 100 breast (1:04.08) at the 2017 Illinois State Swimming and Diving Championships in November. VanOvermeiren is even stronger in the longer versions of those events, though. She competed in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at Winter Juniors and again at Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships this spring. Her best times in the breaststrokes and 400 IM come from 2017 NCSA Spring Championships, where she placed 6th in the 200 breast, 14th in the 100 breast, and 18th in the 400 IM.

Last summer, VanOvermeiren had a strong meet at Summer Junior Nationals. She was a B-finalist in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM and swam lifetime bests in all three events (2:34.02, 2:20.22, and 4:52.62, respectively).

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:12.86

100 breast – 1:02.65

400 IM – 4:15.65

200 IM – 2:01.96

