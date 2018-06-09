Badger Swim Club’s Garrett Towne Commits to University of Toronto

Garrett Towne, a backstroke and butterfly specialist who trains under multiple-time World Championship coach John Collins at Badger Swim Club in Larchmont, New York, has announced his commitment to University of Toronto for 2018-2019. The Toronto Varsity Blues are led by head coach Byron McDonald, a Canadian Olympian and ex-Michigan swimmer. The men’s team finished third in the U Sports Championships last February behind British Columbia and Calgary.

“The team culture, practice playlists, experienced staff, & Byron’s fascinating stories made Toronto my favorite place to continue to love to swim. Can’t wait to train, travel, & pursue a National Championship with the team next year.”

A senior at Hackley School, Garrett is a NISCA All-American and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who has broken school records in the 100 back (49.19), 100 fly (50.00), 100 free (47.7, since broken by Liam Bogart), and all three relays. He also owns the Ivy League records in the 100 back (49.19) and 100 fly (50.00). Towne is a recipient of the Con Edison Scholar-Athlete award and was Ivy champion in the 100 backstroke 3 years in a row. (Hackley does not attend NY States.)

Best SCY times:

100 back – 49.12 (48.9, but timing system failed at ISCAA TYR Cup)

200 back – 1:48.51

100 fly – 49.68

200 fly – 1:51.66

100 free – 46.05

Best LCM times:

100 back – 58.95

200 back – 2:08.71

200 fly – 2:09.66

200 free – 1:57.32

