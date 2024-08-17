Florida High School State Finalist Alejandro Lopez-Romero to Swim at Lynn Beginning Fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

FHSAA state championship finalist Alejandro Lopez-Romero is headed to Boca Raton to swim at Lynn University beginning this fall.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Lynn University,” Lopez-Romero said. “I’d like to thank my parents, who have been my biggest supporters, Coach Junior, and all of my teammates throughout the years. Go fighting knights!”

A member of SwimRise Aquatics, Lopez-Romero graduated from Beachside High School. While swimming for the Beachside Barracudas, he qualified for the Florida high school state championships his junior and senior year.

At the Class 3A State Championship back in November, Lopez-Romero helped his team to a 7th-place finish in the 200 medley relay, leading off with an opening split of 25.42 in the backstroke leg. He also turned in a 15th-place finish in the 200 free (1:46.86) and a 16th-place finish in the 100 back (56.44).

Lopez-Romero primarily specializes in fly, back and free, excelling at the middle distances. His most recent short course competition was the Florida Spring Senior Championships in March, where he posted three new personal best times, turning in a 1:45.95 in the 200 free, 53.93 in the 100 fly, and 1:59.81 in the 200 fly.

Lopez-Romero saw significant improvements in many of his events from his sophomore to his senior year of high school; he dropped five seconds in his 100 free, over 13 seconds in his 200 free, over six seconds in his 100 fly, and 24 seconds in his 200 fly.

Best Times SCY:

100 back – 54.76

200 back – 2:02.46

100 fly – 53.93

200 fly – 1:59.81

100 free – 48.71

200 free – 1:45.95

A Division II program, Lynn competes in the Sunshine Conference, where the men’s team placed 5th at the Sunshine State Conference Championships this past February. While Lopez-Romero’s current times fall outside of the times needed to qualify for finals at the championship this past season, he is projected to be 3rd on the team in the 200 back and 200 fly, as well as 4th in the 200 free and 5th in the 100 back, although this does not account for the other incoming freshmen.

Outside of the pool, Lopez-Romero is a pickleball enthusiast and plans to pursue a major business at Lynn. He is one of seven incoming freshmen boys who have signed for the 2024-2025 season.

The full list of commits includes Lopez-Romero, Drew Dyett, Andrew Schmidt, Cole Faikish, Jake Root, Eli Spivak and Patrick Deevy.

