FIU’s Jordan Browning Selected to Women Leaders’ Rising Stars Mentorship Program

Courtesy: FIU Sports

MIAMI – FIU swimming senior Jordan Browning was selected to the Women Leaders in Sports Rising Stars mentorship program as part of their collaboration with Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athletic Honor Society.

“I’m honored to be inducted into this mentorship program. As someone who sees herself pursuing a career in sports, I truly believe the Women Leaders’ Rising Stars mentorship program will set me up with success for my future endeavors, Browning said. “This program offers a wide variety of opportunities to learn from so many amazing women around the world and I am beyond thankful to be apart of something bigger than myself.”

A cohort of 40 Chi Alpha Sigma inductees interested in pursuing a career in sports will take part in the Women Leaders’ Rising Stars mentorship program this academic year. The opportunity will connect inductees with experienced professionals in athletics who will serve as resources to the cohort, helping guide them as they begin to navigate their post-graduate careers.

Browning, a sport management major, is set to graduate this fall with a 3.84 GPA and a two-time CSC Academic All-District Member.

Members of the cohort will also take part in professional development sessions through Women Leaders that will be designed to enhance their skills, knowledge, and connections in the sports industry.