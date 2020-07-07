FINA Still Pushing To Add Stroke 50’s To Olympic Lineup

FINA has released a ‘mid-way status’ of their Strategic Plan for 2018-2021 which was originally released in April 2017. The updated document was released last month and addresses three main areas:

Their main achievements in 2018+2019 The key actions planned for 2020/2021 Adjustments made due to the coronavirus pandemic

As we reported at the time of its original release, FINA proposed the inclusion of a further 5 events to the Olympic programme. They were:

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Mixed 400 Medley Relay

Mixed 400 Freestyle Relay

50s in each stroke for both men and women

Shortly after their proposal, it was confirmed that the first three events on that list would be added to the Olympic roster for Tokyo 2020, however, FINA have reiterated in this new document that they remain committed to “further develop and present arguments for the inclusion of additional Swimming events (e.g. mixed relay and 50m events in the program of future Olympic Games).

You can read the full FINA Strategic Plan ‘Mid-way Status’ 2018-2021 document here.

The document also highlighted how swimming now has an extra day in its Olympic program due to the inclusion of these three events. The addition of the distance and medley relay events will create more opportunities for specialists in these areas such as Katie Ledecky, Simona Quadarella, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Henrik Christiansen and David Aubry.

Among other changes that FINA is pushing for by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

FINA also states that they are actively working towards the inclusion of high diving events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

FINA is trying to increase the number of participants in the open water 10km marathon swimming events at the Olympics from 25 to 30 for both men and women

This is part of a broader effort by FINA to expand Olympic fields in aquatic sports, which includes more participants in water polo and artistic swimming at the Tokyo Games. That runs counter to the International Olympic Committee’s overall goal of reducing the athlete quota by 500 for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Projected Deficit For 2020

Olympic-themed publication Inside The Games says that they have been privy to an internal FINA communication that has projected the deficit for this year to be between $10.40 million and $20.8 million.

The worldwide pandemic has caused the rescheduling of many events including the FINA World Championships, World Short Course Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. If this year has happened as planned, FINA would have stood to earn around $40 million at the end of it.