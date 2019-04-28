Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Champions Series 2019 – Guangzhou: Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

Photographer Rafael Domeyko (domeykophotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action at the first-ever FINA Champions Swim Series stop in Guangzhou, China, this weekend. Check it out:

Katinka Hosszu. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Wang Shun. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Michael Andrew. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Nicholas Santos. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Peter Andrew and Kelsi Dahlia. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Sun Yang. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Dmitry Baladin. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Anton Chupkov and Dmitry Baladin. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Pernille Blume. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Vlad Morozov. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Ryosuke Irie. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Seoyeong Kim. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Michael Andrew and Nicholas Santos. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Ye Shiwen. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Molly Hannis. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Hswimmer

Videos ??

32 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Never thought Dana Vollmer and Vlad Morozov would be on a relay together lol

31 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

