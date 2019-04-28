Cal Earns Verbal Commitment from Philippines Nat’l Teamer Nicole Oliva

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Santa Clara Swim Club’s Nicole Oliva has made a verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley, for 2020-21. She will join Isabelle Stadden in the class of 2024.

“I am grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and swimming career at the University of California, Berkeley as part of the Class of 2024. I chose Cal because of the wonderful team and staff, programs that challenge me to be the best I can be, and the amazing diversity found in the campus environment. I would also like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Go Bears!”

Oliva, a junior at St. Francis High School, is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American. She specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle and won both the 200 free (1:47.35) and 500 free (4:48.65) at 2018 CIF Central Coast Section Championships last May in her sophomore season. She then went on to the California State Meet and took third in the 200 (1:47.47) and second in the 500 (4:44.26). As a freshman she won the 500 free and was runner-up in the 100 back at the Section meet and placed third and fifth in those respective events at State.

Oliva is a member of the Philippines Swimming National Team. She competed at Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last October in four events: 100, 200, 400, and 800 free. Oliva was an A-finalist in the 200 and 400 freestyles, and according to rappeler.com, was the first Filipina to make four events. “’We have somebody special here after she swam faster in all her races,’ said Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lani Velasco. ‘We didn’t expect this. Nicole is the first Filipina to qualify in four QTAs (qualifying time A).’”

Oliva swam with SCSC at 2018 West Junior Nationals and came in 4th in the 500 free (4:42.51), 5th in the 200 free (1:46.34), and 6th in the 1650 free (16:28.13).

Oliva will be an immediate impact player for the Golden Bears. She would have been the second-fastest 500 freestyler in the Cal lineup this past season and would have ranked top-5 in the 200 free and the 1650. She would have scored in the B finals of the 200/500 free at 2019 Pac-12 Championships. Cal went 1-2-3-8 in the 200 at conference. Abbey Weitzeil and Katie McLaughlin will have graduated by the time Oliva arrives in Berkeley but she will overlap one year with Robin Neumann and two with Izzy Ivey and Cassidy Bayer.

Top SCY times:

100 free- 49.95

200 free- 1:46.32

500 free- 4:42.51

1650 free- 16:28.13

