FINA Announces 2017 World Cup Schedule

FINA has released its schedule for the 2017 World Cup Series, which is set to begin in August 2017. The series will follow the traditional 3-cluster format of short course meets, with each meet using the 2-day format. The clusters will take place in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

The first stop of the series will be held in Moscow, Russia from August 2nd to August 3rd. Following the Moscow stop, the remaining meets in cluster 1 will take place in Berlin, Germany (August 6-7) and Eindhoven, Netherlands (August 10-11). Cluster 2 will include meets in Doha, Qatar (September 22-23), Dubai, U.A.E. (September 26-27), and Hong Kong, Hong Kong (September 30-October 1). The 3rd and final cluster of meets will be held in Beijing, China (November 10-11), Tokyo, Japan (November 14-15), and Singapore, Singapore (November 18-19).

Complete information on the venues and federation contact information can be found on FINA’s World Cup page. Below is the full sechedule of meets for the 2017 FINA World Cup.

2017 FINA World Cup Schedule: