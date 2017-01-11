Court Rules Swiss Muslim Girls Have to Learn to Swim with Boys

The European Court of Human Rights reached a decision on Tuesday that 2 Swiss Muslim girls are obligated to learn to swim with boys. Per the court’s decision, muslim parents in Switzerland cannot refuse to send their daughters to school swimming lessons where they learn to swim with boys.

The case was brought to the ECHR when the parents of 2 girls, ages 9 and 7 at the time, refused to send their daughters to mandatory mixed swimming lessons at their school in Basel, Switzerland. Their objection to sending the girls to the coed lessons was based on religious freedom. Officials then fined the parents in the amount of $1,380, leading the parents to bring the case to court.

The court believes that their ruling justifies the enforcement of the “full school cirriculum” and “successful integration into society.” They rejected the idea that Swiss authorities had violated their freedom of religion.

The following is a statement from the court:

“The public interest in following the full school cirriculum should prevail over the applicants’ private interest in obtaining an exemption from mixed swimming lessons for their daughters.”