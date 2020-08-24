Facebook Page Aims To Unite Iowa Alumni, Save Program

In the wake of Iowa’s groundbreaking decision to cut its swimming & diving programs, Hawkeye Alumni are assembling in a Facebook group to save the program.

The group is titled “Iowa Swimming and Diving Alumni Unite.” You can find it here. The group writes: “We are the heart and soul of college swimming, the birthplace of the butterfly, and a legacy that needs to continue in the future.”

The group forms alongside a Change.org petition to save the teams. The petition has over 15,500 signatures as of Monday afternoon, well on its way to a 25,000 goal. You can view that petition here.

Iowa announced last week that it would be eliminating its women’s and men’s swimming & diving programs at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. That marks the first Power-5 school to eliminate a swimming team since Oregon State cuts it’s women’s program in 2017, and the first Power-5 to cut swim teams in both genders since Clemson in 2012.

The school estimated about $100 million in lost revenue when the Big Ten postponed fall sports to the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic. A Q&A document released by the school also appeared to rule out fundraising or endowments as viable options to save the swimming & diving programs.

We profiled the Iowa swim & dive program’s place in college swimming history here – the school was one of the earliest to sponsor a college swimming & diving program, is one of just 24 schools ever to win a men’s NCAA relay title, and is considered the birthplace of the modern butterfly stroke.