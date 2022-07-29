Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erin Gemmell Was Katie Ledecky for Halloween (Video Interview)

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Annika Johnson.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)
  • American Record – 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • U.S. Open Record – 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • LC Nationals Record – 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • World Junior Record – 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Katie Ledecky – 1:54.50
  2. Erin Gemmell – 1:56.14
  3. Claire Tuggle – 1:58.34
  4. Cavan Gormsen – 1:58.87
  5. Chloe Stepanek – 1:59.15
  6. Gemma Cooney – 2:00.12
  7. Anna Peoplowski – 2:00.70
  8. Natalie Mannion – 2:01.50

The temperature in Irvine was about 82 degrees Fahrenheit when the women’s 200 free final hit the water and 17-year-old Erin Gemmell‘s performance was equally, blistering fast. She was right with Katie Ledecky for the first half and stayed on her tail through the very end, touching the wall 2nd and dropping about one second from the lifetime best time she swam this morning. Now she is the 9th all-time fastest American in the event. This was a strong swim for Ledecky too who came within .10 of Allison Schmitt‘s long course nationals record. Ledecky’s best time stands at 1:53.73, the time she swam to win gold at the 2016 Olympics.

