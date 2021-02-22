Ellie Waldrep and Levenia Sim Break 1:55 in 200 BK at Southeasterns Day 3

SOUTHEASTERN LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

February 19-21, 2021

Huntsville, AL

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile

Baylor Swim Club’s Ellie Waldrep and TNT Swimming’s Levenia Sim again squared off in the backstroke on the final night of the Southeastern Senior Champs, this time in the 200 back.

Waldrep, an Auburn commit, took the win with a new best of 1:53.72, crushing her old best of 1:55.52 from the Winter 18&U Championships in December. Sim, meanwhile, smashed her old best of 1:58.48 from November, turning in a 1:54.98. A 14-year-old, Sim now sits #11 in 13-14 age group history.

Sim’s older sister, Letitia Sim, snapped up two more wins tonight. In the 200 IM, she clocked a 1:57.84 to just miss a best. Zoe Summar of Excel Aquatics was 2:01.16 for second and Levenia Sim third (2:01.76), both notching bests. Sim also had the fastest swim in the women’s 50 breast, blasting a 27.58.

McCallie GPS’s Sam Powe touched first in two more races tonight after already winning several this weekend. In the 200 back, he posted a 1:46.10 to come just shy of a best, while he finished on top in the 200 IM (1:52.29), too.

In the women’s 100 fly, Waldrep was back for another victory (53.96), just off of her best. Waldrep’s Baylor teammate, 15-year-old Lillie Boggs, dropped a huge swim in the 1650 free. She won by over 20 seconds, hitting a 16:49.90 and slashing over 20 seconds off of her old best.

OTHER WINNERS