Efimova Throws Down Fastest Breaststroke Leg In History: 1:04.03

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russia’s Yuliya Efimova added a 4th medal to her 2017 World Championship collection during the final female event of the meet, the women’s 400 medley relay. Her and the Russian squad annihilated the European record to win silver in 3:53.38, and Efimova had a historic breaststroke split.

The 25-year-old threw down the fastest breaststroke leg in history, coming in at 1:04.03. She surpasses Chen Huijia of China’s 1:04.12 from the 2009 World Championships.

Lilly King, who broke the 100m world record in 1:04.13, split 1:04.48 on the relay as the Americans won gold. She also split 1:04.17 on the mixed medley relay earlier in the meet.

Former world record holder Jessica Hardy‘s fastest split is just 1:05.10. The American team was DQed in prelims in 2009 preventing Rebecca Soni from throwing down something there, as she went 1:04.8 individually. Her best split comes from 2011, 1:04.71. Ruta Meilutyte, also a former world record holder, hasn’t done a relay split in many years given Lithuania hasn’t entered any relays at any big international meets.

Though mixed lead-off legs don’t count as official times, we’re going to count King’s mixed split here in the top relay legs in history. Check out the list below: