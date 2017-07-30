2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Russia’s Yuliya Efimova added a 4th medal to her 2017 World Championship collection during the final female event of the meet, the women’s 400 medley relay. Her and the Russian squad annihilated the European record to win silver in 3:53.38, and Efimova had a historic breaststroke split.
The 25-year-old threw down the fastest breaststroke leg in history, coming in at 1:04.03. She surpasses Chen Huijia of China’s 1:04.12 from the 2009 World Championships.
Lilly King, who broke the 100m world record in 1:04.13, split 1:04.48 on the relay as the Americans won gold. She also split 1:04.17 on the mixed medley relay earlier in the meet.
Former world record holder Jessica Hardy‘s fastest split is just 1:05.10. The American team was DQed in prelims in 2009 preventing Rebecca Soni from throwing down something there, as she went 1:04.8 individually. Her best split comes from 2011, 1:04.71. Ruta Meilutyte, also a former world record holder, hasn’t done a relay split in many years given Lithuania hasn’t entered any relays at any big international meets.
Though mixed lead-off legs don’t count as official times, we’re going to count King’s mixed split here in the top relay legs in history. Check out the list below:
- Yuliya Efimova, 1:04.03 (2017)
- Chen Huijia, 1:04.12 (2009)
- Lilly King, 1:04.15 (2017)
- Lilly King, 1:04.48 (2017)
- Leisel Jones, 1:04.58 (2008)
- Sarah Katsoulis, 1:04.65 (2009)
- Rebecca Soni, 1:04.71 (2011)
- Yuliya Efimova (2013) / Rebecca Soni (2012), 1:04.82
- –
- Katie Meili, 1:04.93 (2016)
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Efimova Throws Down Fastest Breaststroke Leg In History: 1:04.03"
Of course, because her flat start is horrendous. In the water, she’s the fastest 100 breastroker, she was just at King’s hip on the start.
Hopefully she focuses on that start the next couple of years so she can get that double in Tokyo.
That’s an incredible swim. I feel like she’s just getting faster too. Btw who the hell is Chen Huijia and what’s up with all these Chinese one hit wonders?
“Her and her Russian squad” should be “She and her Russian squad”, no?
Absolutely.