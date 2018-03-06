Edinburgh Making Moves As A Formidable Foe

2018 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Incorporates the 2018 British National Championships

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh

March 1st – 4th

LCM

Meet Site

Psych Sheets

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Results

The University of Edinburgh swimming contingency is on the rise, capturing an impressive collection of hardware at the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, incorporating the British National Championships, this past weekend.

Commonwealth Games-bound Kathryn Greenslade performed well under heavy training, capturing the 200m freestyle gold in 1:58.53, while nabbing bronze in the 200m back in 2:12.18. Winning that 200m back was teammate Lizzie Simmonds, who also took the 100m sprint in 1:00.65.

Lucy Hope was formidable in the 50m backstroke, taking gold for the home team in 28.18, while she also finished with the silver in the women’s 100m freestyle. Another Edinburgh athlete wreaked havoc in the women’s 100m butterfly, as Tain Bruce earned a new Scottish National Record (58.92) en route to snagging bronze in the race.

David Cumberlidge also did some damage, collecting silver in the 100m freestyle in 50.01, while scoring gold in the splash n’ dash in 22.28.

These performances are just par for the course as of late for Edinburgh, the squad who finished 2nd overall with just 10 male and 10 female swimmers at the most recent British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships. . Edinburgh outright wound up on top of the women’s points, beating Loughborough, a dominating force that historically winds up on top virtually every year.

Several of the aforementioned names helped capture that BUCS result, including Greenslade taking 2 BUCS titles in the 200m back and 200m free, while earning silver in the 100m back.

Bruce lowered her own Scottish record, which she then surpassed this weekend, in the 100 fly for silver, adding 200m fly silver to her collection as well.

Sprinter Cumberlidge took the men’s 50 free and managed to pull out silver in the 100 free, while the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay won gold.

Reaping the fruits of their labor, a hefty squad of Edinburgh-based athletes are representing their respective nations at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which are less than 5 weeks out. This is despite the fact that a key leader at the organization, Shannon Rollason, left his post as Elite Performance Swim Coach this past February after having only been there a year. Rollason cited family reasons as fueling his decision to return to his native Australia.

Team Scotland:

– Jack Thorpe

– Dan Wallace

– Kieran McGuckin

– Calum Tait

– Euan Inglis

– Corrie Scott

– Lucy Hope

– Mark Szaranek

– Chris Jones (Coach)

Team England:

– Lizzie Simmonds

– David Cumberlidge

Team Wales:

– Kathryn Greenslade

Team Cayman Islands:

– Iain McCallum