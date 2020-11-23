Dylan Carter on Riding Ups and Downs of 2020 ISL Season (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

Reported by Annika Johnson.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

That was a huge swim for Kolesnikov, the 2nd fastest swim in history behind the World Record he set yesterday on the lead-off leg of Energy Standard’s 400 medley relay.

Kliment Kolesnikov didn’t equal what he did leading off the medley relay yesterday but he got to the wall first to give Energy a much-needed influx of 13 points–9 from Kolesnikov and 4 from Grevers. No swimmer was jackpotted in this heat.

Ryan Murphy and Dylan Carter were strong for LA, grabbing 2nd and 4th for a total of 12 points. We might see LA rally past London by the time this session is over.