Dylan Carter on Riding Ups and Downs of 2020 ISL Season (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2
- Saturday, November 21: 2:00PM – 4:00PM CET (8 AM – 10 AM U.S. Eastern, 10 PM – 12 AM Japan)
- Sunday, November 22: 6:00PM – 8:00PM CET (12 PM – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 2 AM – 4 AM Monday J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Energy Standard / Cali Condors / London Roar / LA Current
- Day 2 Start Lists
- Day 1 Full Results
- Omega Results
Reported by Annika Johnson.
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
That was a huge swim for Kolesnikov, the 2nd fastest swim in history behind the World Record he set yesterday on the lead-off leg of Energy Standard’s 400 medley relay.
Kliment Kolesnikov didn’t equal what he did leading off the medley relay yesterday but he got to the wall first to give Energy a much-needed influx of 13 points–9 from Kolesnikov and 4 from Grevers. No swimmer was jackpotted in this heat.
Ryan Murphy and Dylan Carter were strong for LA, grabbing 2nd and 4th for a total of 12 points. We might see LA rally past London by the time this session is over.