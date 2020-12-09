Duncan Scott Earns 2nd Consecutive BUCS Sportsman Of The Year Award

For the first time ever, the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Awards Ceremony took place digitally, with student-athletes from institutions around the nation being recognized for their achievements.

Over 100 nominations were submitted for the various individual and team awards, which were shortlisted to include 3 official nominees in each category, such as ‘BUCS Sportsman of the Year’, ‘BUCS Sportswoman of the Year’ and ‘BUCS Team of the Year.’

Earning the prestigious BUCS Sportsman of the Year award for the second consecutive time was University of Stirling’s Duncan Scott.

With the award qualification period running May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2020, Scott’s performances at both the BUCS Short Course and Long Course Championships were taken into consideration. 23-year-old Scott wowed at both, amassing 12 medals in total with all but one being gold. In the process, the versatile ace broke 2 Scottish Records.

At the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea, while representing Great Britain Scott snagged 2 medals, including individual 200m freestyle bronze and gold in the men’s medley relay.

Along with Scott, University of Leeds’ rower Matthew Brigham and University of Nottingham’s fencer Stefano Lucchetti were also nominated.

Past swimmers who have been awarded the BUCS Sportsman/Sportswoman of the Year honors include Aimee Willmott in 2015, Max Litchfield in 2016 and Anna Hopkin in 2018.

BUCS Chief Executive Officer Vince Mayne said of this year’s awards, “Our season may have been cut short, but all your achievements will be recognised and celebrated. Student-athletes, both individuals and teams, have excelled in their respective sporting endeavours, whilst volunteers and administrators have gone above and beyond to progress the sporting provision of their institution or of sport in the higher education sector. BUCS Awards will celebrate the positive effect of student sport, the students who participate and the wider sporting sector in the UK.

To our winners – additional congratulations to you all, your name is in great company with those that have come before you.”