Duke Freshman Connie Dean Drops 4:12 400 IM On Day 2 of Nike Invite

2018 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE NIKE INVITATIONAL

Live Results

Hosted by Duke

Friday, February 2nd – Sunday, February 4th

25 Yards

Invitational Format

The 2018 Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invite continued today with day 2 prelims and finals. Today, the action moved from UNC’s campus to Duke. Swimmers competed individually in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Some teams also opted to participate in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay to bookend the session. Read on for some highlights from today’s sessions.

Duke freshman Connie Dean, a British IM/Breaststroker, had one of the highlight swims of the day. In prelims of the 400 IM, Dean blew away the field with a 4:12.40. That was her first 400 yard IM registered in the USA Swimming database. Dean opted not to swim the event in finals.

A few swimmers from last season’s NCAAs made appearances today in prelims, but opted out of swimming finals. NC State’s Elise Haan put up a 1:47.57 in the 200 free prelims, which ties for the fastest time of the day with Duke’s Verity Abel‘s 1:47.57 in finals. Duke’s Leah Goldman was the fastest swimmer in the 100 fly today, putting up a 53.01 to finish slightly faster than teammate Kylie Jordan (53.26) in prelims.

Similarly on the men’s side, most of the top performances of the day came out of prelims. NC State’s Noah Hensley put up the fastest 100 fly of the day, turning in a 48.44 in prelims. Teammates Jacob Johnson (1:37.18) and Coleman Stewart (1:38.39) were the 2 fastest 200 freestylers with their prelims times.

After putting up a personal best in the 500 free and winning the event on day 1, NC State’s Mason Revis collected another win tonight. Coming into today, Revis had a best time of 3:53.73 from the 2017 version of this meet. In prelims, he cut over 2 seconds off that in 3:51.28. He shaved off another hundredth to win the final in 3:51.27, dominating as he was the only swimmer to break 4:00.

Additional Top Individual Times From Day 2: