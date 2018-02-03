Bonnet Doubles on Day 2 of FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Nice

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Nice

Friday, February 2 – Sunday, February 4, 2018

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

50m

The international swimmers were once again among the top performers on Day Two of the “Meeting International de Nice FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat”. Tunisia’s Mohamed-Aziz Ghaffari and Mehdi Lagili kicked off Saturday night’s finals with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free, touching ahead of Damien Joly (3:54.05) in 3:53.15 and 3:53.37, respectively. Lithuania’s Giedrius Titenis followed up with a win in the 200 breast (2:13.56), adding to the gold he won in the 50 breast on Friday. Hungary’s David Verraszto finished second in 2:14.92. He later won the 200 IM in 2:01.51, just .09 ahead of Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (2:01.60). Great Britain’s James Guy led the field in the 200 fly, winning by .50 over Hungary’s Bence Biczo, 1:57.46 to 1:57.96.

France’s Paul-Gabriel Bedel edged countryman Thomas Avetand, 56.38 to 56.66, in the 100 back. In an all-French podium, Jérémy Stravius took home the gold in the 100 free with 49.60 ahead of Mehdy Metella (49.78) and Alexandre Derache (50.39).

On the women’s side, Nice’s own Charlotte Bonnet doubled with wins in the 200 free (1:57.28) and 50 free (25.01). Her 200 was almost a half-second faster than in Geneva two weeks ago. Fanny Deberghes, who had won the 50 free on Friday, edged Fantine Lesaffre, 2:29.96 to 2:30.78, to claim victory in the 200 breast. Lesaffre, meanwhile, took home the gold in the 200 IM, winning easily in 2:16.38. Second place went to Serbia’s Anja Crevar (2:20.36), who also made the podium in the 200 free (3rd with 2:02.89). Mathilde Cini clocked a 1:01.85 in the 100 back to pocket the gold, adding to the bronze she’d earned in the 50 back on Friday. Lara Grangeon earned her fourth medal in as many events with her 2:11.83 win in the 200 fly. On Friday she’d won the 1500 free, taken second in the 800 free, and placed third in the 400 IM.

Prize Money

Nice stage

1st – gold medal and 400 €

2nd – silver medal and 200 €

3rd – bronze medal and 150 €

General rankings

The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated: