Dryland Programs & Certification Webinar Powered by SURGE Strength

Watch the replay of the Dryland Programs & Certification Webinar from SURGE Strength, hosted by Chris Ritter. This free Dryland Webinar will teach you more about how SURGE Strength can help swimmers, coaches and parents with their dryland training.

WHO SHOULD WATCH THIS DRYLAND PROGRAMS & CERTIFICATION WEBINAR?

SWIMMERS:

Those swimmers that are self-coaching themselves, especially when it comes to dryland training will benefit from attending this webinar. Swimmers will learn more about SURGE Strength’s Dryland Programs and how we customize it to each athlete.

COACHES:

Most swim coaches welcome any help they can get when it comes to dryland training. And this webinar is no different. Coaches will learn the most important dryland training principles to include in their team’s program. They will also learn more about Becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) and the upcoming Open Enrollment to Become SSDC.

PARENTS:

If you are a parent that is involved in coaching your swimmers or helping out with dryland for your swimmer’s team, you will benefit from attending this webinar. You’ll learn the most important dryland training principles that need to be in your child’s dryland routine. Learn more about SURGE Strength’s Dryland Programs and how we take an injury-prevention first approach but still produce stronger and faster swimmers.

WHAT’S AFTER THE WEBINAR?

It depends on what you need help with, but SURGE Strength has a number of options to explore. If you’re learning about dryland and it’s benefits the easiest next step is to enroll in a FREE Dryland 101 Course in the SURGE Strength Academy.

If you’re in need of a customized Dryland Program whether an individual or team focused plan fill out a quick form and schedule a free call. Chris will be able to chat with you about the options and specifics of the programs we offer.

And lastly if you’re a coach needing more education about dryland training this is the perfect time of year to dive in. That’s because Open Enrollment to Become SSDC will begin soon but it won’t be for long. Be sure to join the SSDC Waitlist to get all the information, including first access and discounts.

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

