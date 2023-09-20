SURGE STRENGTH DRYLAND TRAINING PROGRAM: 5 REASONS TO GET STARTED

With the start of a new season there’s never been a better time to get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Training Program. If you’re not familiar with our custom Dryland Programs watch this clip from a recent SURGE Strength Webinar.

SURGE Strength has been delivering online dryland training programs for over 12 years. And in that time we’ve been privileged to work with swimmers and swim teams from literally all around the world.

Throughout the years our processes have changed to continue to ensure the swimmers we work with have success in the water. We’ve actually become accustomed to seeing amazing results with pretty much every swimmer or swim team that we work with.

Are you ready to experience a SURGE Strength Dryland Training Program?

Here’s some key components of every program we create for either an individual swimmer or an entire swim team.

Feature #1: SYSTEMATIC APPROACH in a SURGE Strength Dryland Training Program

You can’t “luck” you way into success for this long of a time. In the decade plus that we’ve providing online dryland programming we’ve been able to create a very systematic approach.

This approach begins with an assessment of the current ability. Yes each swimmer or coach has big goals for where they want to eventually get. But what’s important is creating a dryland program that meets the athlete at their current ability.

Don’t mistake our systematic approach to mean that it’s a template we copy and paste for each dryland program. Far from that as you’ll see in the next feature.

Feature #2: CUSTOMIZATION of a SURGE Strength Dryland Training Program

Once the assessment portion is completed the athlete and Dryland Certified Coach can come up with the BEST dryland program for their unique situation.

This includes:

Type of swim training

Number of swimming sessions in a week

How often they can do a dryland workout

Events and specialization of the athlete

Equipment available to use

With these variables configured the dryland program can be created. It’s sent to the athlete or coach within just a day or so of their initial call with the Dryland Certified Coach.

We don’t waste time getting you results that you’ll feel on land and see in the pool!

Depending on the option of dryland program you sign-up for your program is then updated on a weekly or monthly basis. This is based of your rate of improvement as well as technique competency.

Feature #3: DEDICATED DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH Creating Your SURGE Strength Dryland Training Program

The reason we can consistently deliver such great results with our dryland programs is because we have great Dryland Certified Coaches!

All of our coaches are required to at a minimum be SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). From there we look at what results they have already been able to accomplish with athletes.

So you can trust that your dryland program isn’t the first, or even the first 100 that your Dryland Certified Coach has created.

Again depending on what level of dryland program you sign-up for you’ll be able to communicate with your Dryland Certified Coach at different frequencies throughout the month to make sure you’re on track.

Feature #4: APP DELIVERED SURGE Strength Dryland Training Program

When we first began delivering online dryland programs it was when the iPhone and “apps” were just becoming popular.

Your dryland program is delivered via app with all the bells and whistles you need. From video demonstrations and technique tips for each exercise. To reporting on not only the workout but your readiness state. You can even directly chat with your Dryland Certified Coach in the app!

We’ve been ahead of the curve for a while and we’re not stopping our innovation anytime soon.

Feature #5: RESULTS from Your SURGE Strength Dryland Training Program

The approach we take when it comes to dryland training works. We’ve seen this approach work for athletes pursuing their Olympic dream, to young swimmers getting their big meet cut, and even masters swimmers going faster than they did in college!

You’ll probably be amazed at how much you can improve and how much potential you really have.

We’re ready to help you experience the “SURGE” that’s possible with a dryland program that actually compliments your swimming. We hope to work with you soon!

MORE RESOURCES FROM SURGE STRENGTH:

The goal of SURGE Strength is simple:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength is swim-specific, strength training by Chris Ritter. SURGE Strength builds better athletes and faster swimmers through Dryland Programs, Courses and Certification.