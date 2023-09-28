Ohio State Picks Up 1st Verbal Commitment for 2025-26 from KK LeBlanc

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

KK LeBlanc from Friendswood, Texas, has given The Ohio State University women’s swimming and diving team their first verbal commitment to the class of 2029.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career in the fall of 2025 at The Ohio State University! Thanks to my parents, my club coach Gordy Westerberg, my high school coach Craig Sikkema, and my incredible family and friends for all the support during this process. I can’t wait to join my future coaches and teammates! GO BUCKEYES!”

As a sophomore at Friendswood High School last winter, LeBlanc won the 100 free (49.86) and was runner-up in the 50 free (23.09) at the Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Both times were personal bests. In addition to sprint free, she competes in back and fly, and in the 2022-23 short course season, she earned lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 100/200 fly.

At the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships with her club team, Sharks Swim Club, she swam the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 fly and placed 12th in the 50 free.

LeBlanc’s LCM season was even more successful. Beginning at the Gulf Swimming Senior Championships, she won the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back and was runner-up in the 100 fly. She took home new PBs in the 50 free (26.46), 100 free (57.69), 200 free (2:05.65), 100 back (1:04.01), and 200 back (2:18.96). Two weeks later she competed at Summer Junior Nationals, where she lowered her PBs in the 100 free (57.35) and 200 back (2:18.68).

A highly versatile swimmer, her best SCY times include:

50 free – 23.09

100 free – 49.86

200 free – 1:50.32

100 back – 56.34

200 back – 2:03.52

100 fly – 57.14

200 fly – 2:05.35

100 breast – 1:06.31

The Buckeyes won the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships and finished 6th at NCAAs. They had 4 sub-22 sprint freestylers and 9 women under the 23-second barrier. In addition, 9 women were faster than 50 seconds in the 100 free.

