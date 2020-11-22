2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Following an explosive day 1, Caeleb Dressel is back for the final session of the ISL in 2020. Today, Dressel will race the 100 freestyle, 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breaststroke skins, and take part in the mixed 400 freestyle relay. Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom and LA Current’s Beryl Gastaldello will swim a nearly identical schedule to Dressel, but without the breaststroke.

Energy Standard has chosen to keep Evgeny Rylov in the 100 freestyle instead of using Kliment Kolesnikov who will instead swim the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay. Matt Grevers will join Kolesnikov in the 100 backstroke for Energy Standard where they will face off with LA’s Ryan Murphy.

Beata Nelson will swim the 100 IM and not the 100 backstroke for the Condors on day 2, and the 100 backstroke will instead be filled by American Record holder Olivia Smoliga and Sherridon Dressel. Kira Toussaint (LON), Emily Seebohm (ENS), and Georgia Davies (ENS) will also race the 100 backstroke on day 2.

The women’s 50 fly is packed with speed and will feature Sjostrom, Nelson, Gastaldello, Maddie Banic (ENS), and Kelsi Dahlia (CAC). Dressel and Cieslak will take on Chad le Clos (ENS), Vini Lanza (LON), Tom Shields (LAC), and Ryan Murphy (LAC) in the men’s 50 fly. Le Clos and Shields will also swim the 200 fly.

Energy’s Florent Manaudou will not race the 100 IM today and instead will focus on the 100 freestyle and the mixed relay only.

Lilly King, Alia Atkinson, and Benedetta Pilato will square off in the 100 breaststroke and again later in the women’s 50 breaststroke skins. The men’s 100 breaststroke will feature a trifecta of its own in Adam Peaty, Ilya Shymanovich, and Nic Fink, each of whom will swim the 50 skins at the end of the session.

Below are the relay-only swimmers for day 1: