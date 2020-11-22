Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dressel Takes on Four Individuals and the Relay: ISL Final Day 2 Start Lists

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Following an explosive day 1, Caeleb Dressel is back for the final session of the ISL in 2020. Today, Dressel will race the 100 freestyle, 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breaststroke skins, and take part in the mixed 400 freestyle relay. Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom and LA Current’s Beryl Gastaldello will swim a nearly identical schedule to Dressel, but without the breaststroke.

Energy Standard has chosen to keep Evgeny Rylov in the 100 freestyle instead of using Kliment Kolesnikov who will instead swim the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay. Matt Grevers will join Kolesnikov in the 100 backstroke for Energy Standard where they will face off with LA’s Ryan Murphy.

Beata Nelson will swim the 100 IM and not the 100 backstroke for the Condors on day 2, and the 100 backstroke will instead be filled by American Record holder Olivia Smoliga and Sherridon DresselKira Toussaint (LON), Emily Seebohm (ENS), and Georgia Davies (ENS) will also race the 100 backstroke on day 2.

The women’s 50 fly is packed with speed and will feature Sjostrom, Nelson, Gastaldello, Maddie Banic (ENS), and Kelsi Dahlia (CAC). Dressel and Cieslak will take on Chad le Clos (ENS), Vini Lanza (LON), Tom Shields (LAC), and Ryan Murphy (LAC) in the men’s 50 fly. Le Clos and Shields will also swim the 200 fly.

Energy’s Florent Manaudou will not race the 100 IM today and instead will focus on the 100 freestyle and the mixed relay only.

Lilly King, Alia Atkinson, and Benedetta Pilato will square off in the 100 breaststroke and again later in the women’s 50 breaststroke skins. The men’s 100 breaststroke will feature a trifecta of its own in Adam Peaty, Ilya Shymanovich, and Nic Fink, each of whom will swim the 50 skins at the end of the session.

Below are the relay-only swimmers for day 1:

Pvdh
1 hour ago

comment image

Jason Lezak rn

Ol' Longhorn
Reply to  Pvdh
1 hour ago

That was Flo doing a Bernard imitation.

Khachaturian
Reply to  Pvdh
1 hour ago

What if there are multiple Dressel’s and every time we see him in a different race it is just a different clone of him?

PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
1 hour ago

Flickinger with the 200 fly 200 free 400 IM triple, what a boss.

Gator
Reply to  PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
1 hour ago

That’s amazing 🤞

Swimmer
Reply to  PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
1 hour ago

New Iron lady

Sun Yangs Hammer
1 hour ago

That actually makes a bit of sense. With Dressel on the free relay they can minimize ENS point gap. For the skins Cali needs Fink or Dressel into the second round. Dressel doesn’t have to last three rounds but go all out the first and hope Fink can hang on for the final.

Joe
Reply to  Sun Yangs Hammer
1 hour ago

It’s Dressel, he will last three rounds no matter what. Question isn’t a matter of endurance, but whether Dressel can fake breaststroke well enough to get into the final round.

