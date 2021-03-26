Dressel, Schooling, Lochte, and Conger all in 100 Fly on Friday at ISCA Cup

2021 ISCA International Senior Cup

March 23-27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY Prelims/LCM Finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

All eyes will be on the men’s 100 butterfly this morning. After winning the 50 free last night, Caeleb Dressel will return to the pool as he is scheduled to swim three events.

Dressel and Lochte are also on the morning heat sheets in the 400 IM, which is the first event of the day. The Gator Swim Club teammates will be in the top heat of the morning. The top seed of the 400 IM is Grant Sanders, the third place finisher in the 200 IM and another GSC athlete.

Sanders, Lochte, Conger, and Dressel will all go head-to-head in the top heat of this morning’s 200 freestyle. El Salvadorian Olympian Marcelo Acosta, the 6th seed in the 200, has scratched from the meet.

Peurto Rican Yeziel Morales is the top seed in the 50 backstroke. He was the champion in the 200 back and placed fourth in the 100 back. 16-year old William Hayon of the Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers is the third seed in the 50 back.

Virginia Tech Hokie Reka Gregory will be looking for her second win of the meet and third top-3 finish. Gregory, who won the 200 IM on Wednesday, is the top seed in the women’s 400 IM this morning by almost nine seconds. 7th seed Zoe Skirboll of Racer X Aquatics, the winner of yesterday’s 50 breaststroke, has scratched the IM to focus on the 100 butterfly and the 200 free.

As with the men, the women’s 100 butterfly is loaded. The women will feature Florida alum Sherridon Dressel seeking her second win of the meet. She is the top seed ahead of Flora Molnar of Alabama, who was runner-up in the 50 fly. Dressel and Molnar will be challenged by veteran Farida Osman who has already won the 50 fly and 50 free this week, and 14-year old Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics. Seeded 8th is 15-year old Gabrielle Van Brunt of the Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team.

The 50 back will feature Dressel as the top seed and Van Brunt as the 4th seed. Celina Marquez, who was third in yesterday’s 200 back is seeded second and Harvard swimmer Adaline Bullock, is the third seed this morning.

The 200 freestyle will be another event to watch as Gregory, Skirboll, Dressel, and Pelaez are all scheduled to swim this morning. Joining them will be top seed Mikaela Dahlke, a Harvard alum, and second seed Zhada Fields, a North Carolina alum. Third seed in the 200 free is 15-year old Leah Hayes of the Fox Valley Park District Riptides.