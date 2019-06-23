Dressel Puts up 21.51 50 FR, Larson Swims 30.7 50 BR at Meet of Champions Day 3

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel stormed his way to the top 5 times in the world this year and the top time in the US in the 50 free. Dressel won the men’s 50 free with a time of 21.51, slicing half a second off the meet/Mission Viejo pool record of 21.90 by Nathan Adrian.

Dressel’s time now puts him at #4 in the world, less than 5/100 away from Ben Proud and Vladimir Morozov. Dressel is also the fastest American this year

Dressel also swam the 200 free earlier in the meet, where he placed 5th in the final at 1:50.59. He led prelims with a 1:48.87, just a second off his season best of 1:47.31. Winning the event was Chinese Jiayu Xu, stopping the clock at 1:47.83. Swimming under 1:48 for second place was Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann with a 1:47.95.

During the semis of the women’s 100 breast, Breeja Larson led into the finals with a meet record time of 30.70. Swimming under her season best of 31.38, she is now the 10th-fastest event performer in the world this year. Larson won the final in a 30.78, nearly a second ahead of Annie Lazor‘s 31.50.

More Meet Highlights: