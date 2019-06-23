Dressel Puts up 21.51 50 FR, Larson Swims 30.7 50 BR at Meet of Champions Day 3

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- June 20-23, 2019
- Mission Viejo, CA
- LCM (50m)
Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel stormed his way to the top 5 times in the world this year and the top time in the US in the 50 free. Dressel won the men’s 50 free with a time of 21.51, slicing half a second off the meet/Mission Viejo pool record of 21.90 by Nathan Adrian.
Dressel’s time now puts him at #4 in the world, less than 5/100 away from Ben Proud and Vladimir Morozov. Dressel is also the fastest American this year
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE
FRATUS
21.31
|2
|Benjamin
PROUD
|GBR
|21.48
|04/28
|3
|Vladimir
MOROZOV
|RUS
|21.49
|09/07
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|21.51
|06/22
|5
|Andrea
VERGANI
|ITA
|21.53
|04/02
Dressel also swam the 200 free earlier in the meet, where he placed 5th in the final at 1:50.59. He led prelims with a 1:48.87, just a second off his season best of 1:47.31. Winning the event was Chinese Jiayu Xu, stopping the clock at 1:47.83. Swimming under 1:48 for second place was Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann with a 1:47.95.
During the semis of the women’s 100 breast, Breeja Larson led into the finals with a meet record time of 30.70. Swimming under her season best of 31.38, she is now the 10th-fastest event performer in the world this year. Larson won the final in a 30.78, nearly a second ahead of Annie Lazor‘s 31.50.
More Meet Highlights:
- Allison Schmitt held off Cierra Runge to win the women’s 200 free with a 1:59.33. Runge settled for second as the only other sub-2 minute swim with a 1:59.45.
- Breaking the women’s 200 back meet record was 16-year-old Chinese Xuwei Peng, swimming sub-2:10 with a 2:09.84. Peng’s season best is a 2:09.61, ranking in the top 20 times in the world.
- Winning the men’s 200 back is Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley with a 1:57.78. Pebley’s season best of 1:56.19 is in the top 10 times in the world.
- Smashing 4 seconds off her 400 IM season best was Ally McHugh, winning the women’s 400 IM in a 4:41.03. McHugh’s time is now the 7th-fastest time in the country and just entered the top 25 times in the world.
- China’s Yizhe Wang dropped 8 seconds from prelims to win the men’s 400 IM with a 4:19.18.
- Another Chinese-native, Zibei Yan, won the men’s 50 breast with a meet record time of 26.98. Yan’s season best of 26.96 from Chinese Nationals is the 8th-fastest time in the world this year.
- Earning Team China’s 5th win of the evening was Menghui Zhu, storming to the top of the women’s 50 free final with a 24.80. Zhu’s time has now bumped her from #28 to #19 in the world this year.
Why does a meet like this have semifinals? Especially if they are going to cram it in less than an hour before the finals? I get that it’s still a training meet, but it seems weird.