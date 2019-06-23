Dakota Luther Swims 2:09.2 200 Fly on 3rd Day of Texas Senior Circuit

2019 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT

June 20-22, 2019

College Station, TX

Live Results

On the 3rd and final day of the texas Senior Circuit, Georgia Bulldog Dakota Luther shattered her season best on the way to winning the women’s 200 fly. Luther posted a speedy 2:09.26 to win the event by 3.6 seconds. Luther had a previous season best of 2:11.86, marking a 2.6 second best time on the season. Luther’s personal best is 2:08.09 from 2018 US Summer Nationals. Luther took the race out pretty quickly, turning at the 100 mark in 1:01.91.

After Clark Smith swam a 1:59 in the men’s 200 fly prelims, he scratched finals. Angel Martinez of the Aggies went on to win the event in finals, clocking a 2:01.51. Smith also scratched the 1500, where Ford Blaylock went on to win in 15:58.82. Aggie Joy Field won the women’s 800, swimming to an 8:50.95 finish.

The Aggies had a 1-2-3 punch in the women’s 50 breast, with Jorie Caneta leading the way. Caneta touched the wall in 31.42, while Anna Belousova clocked a 31.67. Bethany Galat was 3rd in 31.97. Galat went on to win the women’s 200 IM, finishing in 2:14.98 to blow away her season best. Galat had been 2:16.47 at her fastest so far this season, and her lifetime best in 2:12.29 from 2016. Claire Rasmus went a lifetime best to claim 2nd, touching in 2:15.26.

Longhorn Athur Cheng posted a lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 50 breast. Cheng swam a 28.95, breaking the 29 second barrier for the first time in his career. Lisa Bratton won a battle of Texas backstrokers, putting up a 1:00.94 to win the women’s 100 back. Claire Adams was next into the wall, touching in 1:01.97, while Julai Cook was 3rd in 1:02.51.

Matthew Willenbring took the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:02.99 for a season best. John Shebat was first in prelims with a 2:02.82, but scratched finals. Willenbring went on to swim a lifetime best in the 50 free, also winning the event. He clocked a 22.78, knocking about a tenth off his personal best. Anelise Diener won the women’s 50 free, swimming a 25.71.